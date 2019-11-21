Ghana: Fair to Create Awareness On Career Opportunities At UN Open in Accra

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in partnership with the Permanent Mission of Ghana to the United Nations (UN) and the United Nations Office of Human Resources (OHR) yesterday organised a career fair in Accra.

The fair, intended to create awareness on career opportunities and internships available at the UN in member states, was also aimed at enhancing the chances of Ghanaian applicants and increasing the number of Ghanaians in the UN.

The two-day outreach programme which opened yesterday took participants through presentations and seminars for potential applicants with the view of acquiring knowledge on UN recruitments processes and enhancing prospects for passing UN interviews.

The areas of training included capacity building and networking with civil society organizations and academia.

The programme drew participants from various tertiary institutions across the country.

Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, Chief Executive Officer of the YEA, said the programme directly formed part of the new policy direction and initiatives of the agency, especially with the Job Centre and the Work Abroad Project.

According to him, the programme would assist qualified and interested Ghanaians in their search for credible pathways and access to UN career opportunities and jobs, and encouraged all participants to ensure that they take part in the activities in order to get sustainable jobs.

Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Labour and Employment, in his remarks said Ghana was selected as a beneficiary of the outreach programme due to its immense contribution to the UN peacekeeping operations, and urged the participants to take advantage of the opportunity presented.

Additionally, Mr Awuah announced that his ministry had developed and presented an international migration policy, which was aimed at providing assistance for Ghanaians working and staying outside the country with problems on immigration, which, he noted, was in line with the YEA work abroad initiative.

He further lauded the YEA and the UN for cooperating to provide sustainable jobs for the youth in the country.

Madam Floresha Berisha, Human Resource Officer at the UN Secretariat, who took participants through the requirement for civilian professionals in areas such as management and administration, socio-economic development, political, peace and humanitarian issues as well as other sectors, encouraged them to take up jobs from various sectors in the UN.

She noted that about 214 people comprising 37 women and 177 men were currently serving in various missions and department at the UN.