Nigeria: Tiwa Savage Returns With Two New Singles

Following the positive acclaim on her debut release on the Universal Music Group, '49-99', Tiwa Savage unveiled two new singles Wednesday, 'Attention' and 'Owo Mi Da'.

Both tracks reveal the singer's alter egos through lyrics styles and instrumentation employed on each musical offerings.

Taking the route of needy lover, Tiwa holds back tears from an unrequited love on 'Attention'. Over steady rhythmic beats, she subtly warns of a breakup if her lover fails to pay give her the attention she craves.

Produced by Blaqjerqzee, the track's texture is reminiscent of 'Keys to the Kingdom'. 'Attention' is bound to find a crowd with her female fans that will resonate well with the lyrics.

On the other hand, she takes a different persona on 'Owo Mi Da'. Assuming a feminist stand, she assertively makes demands in a manner that syncs over up-tempo beats of producer Pheelz.

Though, a bit heavy on expletives, the track is the perfect follow-up to the abrasive '49-99', and is more likely to titillate taste buds of her fans and music lovers alike.