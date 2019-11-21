Nigeria: Tiwa Savage Returns With Two New Singles

21 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)

Following the positive acclaim on her debut release on the Universal Music Group, '49-99', Tiwa Savage unveiled two new singles Wednesday, 'Attention' and 'Owo Mi Da'.

Both tracks reveal the singer's alter egos through lyrics styles and instrumentation employed on each musical offerings.

Taking the route of needy lover, Tiwa holds back tears from an unrequited love on 'Attention'. Over steady rhythmic beats, she subtly warns of a breakup if her lover fails to pay give her the attention she craves.

Produced by Blaqjerqzee, the track's texture is reminiscent of 'Keys to the Kingdom'. 'Attention' is bound to find a crowd with her female fans that will resonate well with the lyrics.

On the other hand, she takes a different persona on 'Owo Mi Da'. Assuming a feminist stand, she assertively makes demands in a manner that syncs over up-tempo beats of producer Pheelz.

Though, a bit heavy on expletives, the track is the perfect follow-up to the abrasive '49-99', and is more likely to titillate taste buds of her fans and music lovers alike.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.