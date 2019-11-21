South Africa: Member of Parliament Arrested for Alleged Corruption

press release

Pretoria — Bongani Bongo, 41, appeared at the Cape Town Magistrates Court on a charge of corruption today.

Bongo, who is the current serving member of parliament, was arrested this morning by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team.

It is alleged that on 10 October 2017, during the proceedings of a Commission of Inquiry into the irregularities in the affairs of the power utility, ESKOM.

Bongo who was the Minister of State Security at the time, allegedly approached an advocate within the commission who was an evidence leader to take sick leave on the day of the commencement of the Commission with a view to derail the proceedings. The advocate was offered an open cheque bribe and he consequently alerted his seniors, which culminated in the Hawks investigation.

The case against Bongo has been postponed to the 31 January 2020, for legal representation, whilst he was released on R5000 bail with stringent conditions, including that he is to refrain from interfering with witnesses' and that he should give two weeks' notice to the investigating officer for any overseas trips.