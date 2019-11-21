South Africa: Member of Parliament Arrested for Alleged Corruption

21 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Pretoria — Bongani Bongo, 41, appeared at the Cape Town Magistrates Court on a charge of corruption today.

Bongo, who is the current serving member of parliament, was arrested this morning by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team.

It is alleged that on 10 October 2017, during the proceedings of a Commission of Inquiry into the irregularities in the affairs of the power utility, ESKOM.

Bongo who was the Minister of State Security at the time, allegedly approached an advocate within the commission who was an evidence leader to take sick leave on the day of the commencement of the Commission with a view to derail the proceedings. The advocate was offered an open cheque bribe and he consequently alerted his seniors, which culminated in the Hawks investigation.

The case against Bongo has been postponed to the 31 January 2020, for legal representation, whilst he was released on R5000 bail with stringent conditions, including that he is to refrain from interfering with witnesses' and that he should give two weeks' notice to the investigating officer for any overseas trips.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.