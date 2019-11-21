Liberia: CLLr. Charles Walker Brumskine Is Dead

20 November 2019
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Reports reaching The New Republic say the former Political Leader of the opposition Liberty Party is dead.

According to the report, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine died in the United States of America on Wednesday November 20, 2019 after a period of illness.

Charles Walker Brumskine was born on 27 April 1951. He contested Liberia's presidential elections on three occasions (2005, 2011 & 2017).

He was also the senior partner of Brumskine & Associates, a leading Liberian law firm.

According to sources on social media closed to the Liberty Party and families, they confirmed the death of Cllr. Brumskine late Wednesday evening.

This was also confirmed in an official Facebook post of Bong County electoral district three Representative, Josiah Marvin Cole.

Details will continue to come. Keep following for more updates.

