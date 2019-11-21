Liberia: Euroliberian Film Festival to Kick Off Next Week

21 November 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
press release

-Focuses on gender based violence and cultural heritage

The Delegation of the European Union to Liberia (EU), in collaboration with the Government of Liberia through its National Authorizing Office (NAO) of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, is thrilled to announce its third EUROLIBERIAN annual film festival featuring European and Liberian films, and 15 short videos from Liberian female filmmakers on the topics of gender-based violence and cultural heritage.

From 25 November to 9 December 2019, the doors of multiple venues in Monrovia and Kakata will open to the public for free screenings during the 2019 EUROLIBERIAN Film Festival. In the capital city, events will take place in New Kru Town, Sinkor, Slipway and in Kakata.

Taking place during the period of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the theme of this third film festival is "Stop the Violence, Make the Change". The festival will offer a rich programme of Liberian and European movies, short films and documentaries raising public awareness on gender-based violence and showcasing the rich diversity of Liberian and European culture.

Accountability Lab will be showcasing 15 short films made by women Liberian filmmakers.

An often under-discussed aspect of gender-based violence is the role of men. Though men are often the perpetrators of gender-based violence, they can also be agents of change. The films will also offer an opportunity to reflect about this issue.

On the topic of cultural heritage, the film festival will feature the MalawalaBalawala hit TV comedy series from the 1980s. The project Coordinator of Kriterion Monrovia, Ms. Pandora Hodge said that the series were refurbished by the Liberian Broadcasting System and are being made available for public viewing. She added, "Having another look at the show gives Liberians and others a chance to reflect on their culture and how the roles of women have changed in Liberia after the war."

The EUROLIBERIAN Film Festival is organized in partnership with the Liberian student organization, Kriterion Monrovia, and Accountability Lab. Following each screening, the organization's dynamic young animators will facilitate public discussions centered on the film content. In addition to film screenings, the festival will include free workshops on storytelling and video production featuring some of Liberia's best traditional storytellers, filmmakers and musical artists.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.