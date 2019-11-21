Liberia: Paramount Chief Blames Ellen for Poor Economy

21 November 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan And Winston W. Parley

Bong — The paramount chief of Kpaai District, Bong County has attributed the current bad economic situation of Liberia to the mistakes made by former President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf's government.

Speaking to our correspondent in the county recently, Paramount Chief Garrison Terteh said the new local currency printed by former President Sirleaf's regime has devalued the Liberian currency and is causing hardship in the Country.Nearing the end of Mrs. Sirleaf's second and last six years term, her government printed billions of Liberian with completely different design and features from the old Liberian dollar that was still in use.

The two local currencies, in billions, are both being used here today against the United States dollars, much to the disadvantage of the local currencies.

Paramount Chief Terteh explains that President George Manneh Weah is trying his possible best to move the country forward, but he is allegedly being undermined by people who don't have love for the country.

"It frustrates me whenever I see people blaming President Weah for the current state of the economy. The blame needs to be [shifted] on the past regime of Madam Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf because she is the one who introduced new banknotes," Mr. Terteh argues.

He believes that Mrs. Sirleaf needed not to print new money, especially when she still had in circulation mutilated banknotes.

The local official thinks the past government needed to collect all the mutilated banknotes from the market before releasing the new money.Mr. Terteh's statement has been greeted with serious public reactions with many citizens counterarguing that the Weah - led government is also responsible for the current economic situation.

Johnson Flomo Nar, a radio talk show participant says President Weah and his Vice President Madam Jewel Howard - Taylor were members of the Liberian Senate during the printing of the new money, so they all need to be blamed for the current situation.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.