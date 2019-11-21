Liberia: Paramount Chief Blames Ellen for Poor Economy

Bong — The paramount chief of Kpaai District, Bong County has attributed the current bad economic situation of Liberia to the mistakes made by former President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf's government.

Speaking to our correspondent in the county recently, Paramount Chief Garrison Terteh said the new local currency printed by former President Sirleaf's regime has devalued the Liberian currency and is causing hardship in the Country.Nearing the end of Mrs. Sirleaf's second and last six years term, her government printed billions of Liberian with completely different design and features from the old Liberian dollar that was still in use.

The two local currencies, in billions, are both being used here today against the United States dollars, much to the disadvantage of the local currencies.

Paramount Chief Terteh explains that President George Manneh Weah is trying his possible best to move the country forward, but he is allegedly being undermined by people who don't have love for the country.

"It frustrates me whenever I see people blaming President Weah for the current state of the economy. The blame needs to be [shifted] on the past regime of Madam Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf because she is the one who introduced new banknotes," Mr. Terteh argues.

He believes that Mrs. Sirleaf needed not to print new money, especially when she still had in circulation mutilated banknotes.

The local official thinks the past government needed to collect all the mutilated banknotes from the market before releasing the new money.Mr. Terteh's statement has been greeted with serious public reactions with many citizens counterarguing that the Weah - led government is also responsible for the current economic situation.

Johnson Flomo Nar, a radio talk show participant says President Weah and his Vice President Madam Jewel Howard - Taylor were members of the Liberian Senate during the printing of the new money, so they all need to be blamed for the current situation.