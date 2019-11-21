Liberia: Bong Residents Appeal for War and Economic Crimes Court

Bong — Some residents of Bong County are appealing to the Liberian Government for the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court without fear.According to the citizens, the delay in the establishment of the court continues to give hope to those who unnecessarily killed peaceful citizens during the 14 years of civil war in the Country and those who have misappropriated public funds as well.

They believe that when the War and Economic Crimes Court is established, it will help to bring to book some warlords and corrupt persons.The citizens told our correspondent in Bong County through a popular radio program "Speak Your Mind," that War Crimes Court will reduce the rate of violence and revolt in Liberia.According to them, the Economic Crimes Court will help to abolish mismanagement of public funds by government officials.

"I voted for this government because my very first time seeing President George M. Weah during the campaign season in 2017, he told us that upon his ascendency at the Executive Mansion, he would immediately ensure the establishment of the War Crimes Court," Jeremiah Kerkulah, one of the callers explains.He says during the war his father, brother, sister and my Uncle were killed, but (Jeremiah) escaped through God's mercy.

The citizens say their call for the establishment of War and Economic Crimes Court is not intended to witch-hunt someone, but they need justice.They believe that the current economic situation in the country is due to corruption, and it needs to be addressed by this government.To address the alleged corruption, the citizens are calling on the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led - government to audit past and present government officials.