Liberia: Bong Residents Appeal for War and Economic Crimes Court

21 November 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan And Winston W. Parley

Bong — Some residents of Bong County are appealing to the Liberian Government for the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court without fear.According to the citizens, the delay in the establishment of the court continues to give hope to those who unnecessarily killed peaceful citizens during the 14 years of civil war in the Country and those who have misappropriated public funds as well.

They believe that when the War and Economic Crimes Court is established, it will help to bring to book some warlords and corrupt persons.The citizens told our correspondent in Bong County through a popular radio program "Speak Your Mind," that War Crimes Court will reduce the rate of violence and revolt in Liberia.According to them, the Economic Crimes Court will help to abolish mismanagement of public funds by government officials.

"I voted for this government because my very first time seeing President George M. Weah during the campaign season in 2017, he told us that upon his ascendency at the Executive Mansion, he would immediately ensure the establishment of the War Crimes Court," Jeremiah Kerkulah, one of the callers explains.He says during the war his father, brother, sister and my Uncle were killed, but (Jeremiah) escaped through God's mercy.

The citizens say their call for the establishment of War and Economic Crimes Court is not intended to witch-hunt someone, but they need justice.They believe that the current economic situation in the country is due to corruption, and it needs to be addressed by this government.To address the alleged corruption, the citizens are calling on the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led - government to audit past and present government officials.

Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.