South Africa: Pair Remanded in Custody for Illicit Mining

21 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Two accused aged 45 and 36 were on Tuesday, 19 November 2019, remanded in custody upon appearance in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court for possession of explosives, destruction of critical infrastructure, possession of gold, possession of copper and aluminium and possession of gold baring material.

The accused appeared in court subsequent to their apprehension at a certain house between Klerksdorp and Wolmaransstad on Monday, 18 November 2019. According to information at police disposal, a follow-up was made after information was received about suspected illegal miners who were seen entering a house. The accused were arrested after being found in possession of explosives, copper cable and gold dust. They were remanded in custody until Tuesday, 26 November 2019 for bail application.

In another unrelated incident on Friday, 15 November 2019, three suspected illegal miners were arrested in the afternoon at the ventilation shaft leading into no. 6 shaft in Orkney. The accused were arrested after mine security followed up on a tip-off that the trio surfaced with a corpse which was covered with bags. Consequent to investigation, the deceased was identified. However, circumstances surrounding his death are still being investigated.

The accused, aged 35, 37 and 43 are facing charges of illegal mining, trespassing, and illegal possession of gold bearing material. They were all denied bail when they appeared in the Orkney Magistrates' Court on Monday, 18 November 2019. They will reappear in court on Monday, 25 November 2019.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

