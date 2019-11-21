Nigeria: Sultan Pledges Support for Child Right Act

Sokoto — The Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar 111 wednesday said he would support the passage and implementation of Child Right Act that would improve the welfare of children in the country.

He stated this in his palace when a team of United Nation Children Fund (UNICEF), UN Women and some non-governmental organisation (NGOs) paid him a courtesy call as part of activities to mark the World Children Day.

The paramount ruler explained that some years back when the National Assembly attempted to pass the bill, he called traditional rulers, Ulamas and team of lawyers to look at the bill and report back to him.

He added that after a thorough scrutiny of the bill, it was discovered that there were some clauses in it that contravened Islamic beliefs.

The traditional and religious leader advocated abolition of harmful practices against children and women such as rape, girl-child marriage, out-of-school children, child labour and trafficking.

He directed the district heads and Council of Ulamas to go home and go through the new draft and report back within one week.

In his remark, the Field Officer of UNICEF, Sokoto Office, Muhammadeen Fall, said they were in the palace of the paramount ruler to solicits his support for the passage and implementation of the new draft of Child Right Act in the state.

Fall disclosed that every November 20 is celebrated as World Children Day, stressing that this year celebration is special because it marked its 30 years since the signing of the Child Right Act convention in 1989.

On her part the Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hon Kulu Sifawa, said the new draft of the bill was done by experts, adding that when passed, it will enhance the improvement of children and women's welfare.