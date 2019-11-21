Zimbabwe: Multichoice Brings Viewers Festive Cheer

21 November 2019
263Chat (Harare)

Viewers of several DStv bouquets have a Christmas treat in store if they renew their subscriptions between now and Christmas, with the offer of a free upgrade to the next bouquet package at no extra cost.

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said the offer was valid from November 20 to December 24 inclusive and was open to subscribers to the DStv Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus bouquets when renewing during this period.

"It's another way of thanking customers of these packages for their support and a means of adding value to their DStv experience before, during and after the festive season this year," she said.

Subscribers for the specified bouquets will automatically be upgraded to the next level for the period of their renewal, which will be undertaken within 48 hours of payment. This means an Access viewer will move to Family, Family to Compact and Compact to Compact Plus while compact Plus moves to Premium. The offer applies to active customers as well as to inactive customers who re-subscribe. The offer cannot be activated if a subscriber downgrades from the current or previous package at time of renewal and it is available for renewals of one month's subscription.

"This treat is all about giving exposure to a greater amount of the rich offering available on DStv, and also acknowledges the difficulties Zimbabwean subscribers face in the current economic climate," said Dziva.

Subscribers to bouquets not included in this Christmas offer are not left out, as they have enjoyed other treats of their own in the past and will do so again. DStv Premium customers have ongoing offers that are created especially for them and these offers are usually communicated directly to them.

"This time the focus falls on Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus viewers and we know they will enjoy this festive offer," said Dziva.

"The DStv experience is greatly enhanced during the festive season with additional entertainment and a whole range of holiday fun on offer to all viewers, making the experience even more rewarding. Here's to great viewing now and over the whole holiday season, right into 2020."

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

