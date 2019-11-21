Zimbabwe: Joey Antipas Speaks On Warriors Job

21 November 2019
263Chat (Harare)

Warriors caretaker coach Joey "Mafero" Antipas opened up about speculation surrounding his romance with the national soccer team amid claims that the Chicken Inn gaffer had resigned.

Speaking to journalists just arriving at Robert Mugabe International airport yesterday afternoon, Mafero said it was now up to Zifa to put in place a substantive Warriors technical team after the current interim technical team had done and completed the job that they were contracted to do by the football governing body, Zifa.

The technical team include Harare City head coach Lloyd chitembwe, Dynamos head coach Tonderai Ndiraya and goalkeepers coach Tembo Tshuma.

"I think this is our last match in charge. I signed a six months contract with Zifa and it ends on 31 December, and what it means is this was my last match in charge before my contract expires," revealed Antipas.

He added; "From the time that we were offered the job, we signed contracts that spelt very well that we were going to take charge of the team for six matches only, that is two Chan matches, the two back to back Africa Cup of Nations preliminary matches against Somalia and the two matches against Botswana and Zambia. I think we have done our best and we await to hear from Zifa." he added.

However, coaxed to whether he will be willing to carry on as Warriors coach, Antipas minced his words, a clear indication that he needs to concentrate on Chicken Inn business at a time the local premiership is headed for a photo finish.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.