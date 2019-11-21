Zimbabwe: Joey Antipas Speaks On Warriors Job

Warriors caretaker coach Joey "Mafero" Antipas opened up about speculation surrounding his romance with the national soccer team amid claims that the Chicken Inn gaffer had resigned.

Speaking to journalists just arriving at Robert Mugabe International airport yesterday afternoon, Mafero said it was now up to Zifa to put in place a substantive Warriors technical team after the current interim technical team had done and completed the job that they were contracted to do by the football governing body, Zifa.

The technical team include Harare City head coach Lloyd chitembwe, Dynamos head coach Tonderai Ndiraya and goalkeepers coach Tembo Tshuma.

"I think this is our last match in charge. I signed a six months contract with Zifa and it ends on 31 December, and what it means is this was my last match in charge before my contract expires," revealed Antipas.

He added; "From the time that we were offered the job, we signed contracts that spelt very well that we were going to take charge of the team for six matches only, that is two Chan matches, the two back to back Africa Cup of Nations preliminary matches against Somalia and the two matches against Botswana and Zambia. I think we have done our best and we await to hear from Zifa." he added.

However, coaxed to whether he will be willing to carry on as Warriors coach, Antipas minced his words, a clear indication that he needs to concentrate on Chicken Inn business at a time the local premiership is headed for a photo finish.