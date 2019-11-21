Zimbabwe: Government Slammed for Slashing Diamond Royalty

21 November 2019
263Chat (Harare)

Mutare — Mining rights advocacy groups have slammed government for seeking to appease investors by reducing the diamond royalty instead of up-scaling its exploration capacity in the diamond sector.

Centre for Research and Development director James Mupfumi said the recent slash in diamond royalties by 33% would not result in improved production if diamond extraction remained shrouded in secrecy.

In his 2020 budget statement Minister of Finance Professor Mthuli Ncube announced that Treasury had cut royalties for diamond mining from 15 percent to 10 percent of gross revenue, to reduce the cost of extracting deep-seated kimberlite gems.

Professor Ncube said diamond miners were now exploiting deep-lying conglomerate deposits, with a higher cost of extraction hence the need to revise downwards the diamond royalty.

"In order to promote investment in exploration and extraction, I propose to review the royalty on diamond from 15 percent to 10 percent of gross revenue, with effective from 1 January, 2020," he said.

Zimbabwe has targeted revenue of US$1 billion through the production of 6 million carats by end of 2023, after the launch of a diamond mining policy recently under an ambitious plan to grow the mining sector into a US$12 billion industry.

However, Mupfumi contends that dangling incentives to foreign investors is an indictment of government's failure to invest in exploration technology to fully exploit conglomerate diamonds.

He said the decision to slash royalties was also compounded by the veil of secrecy in mining affairs as well as a weak legislative and governance structure.

"The tragedy of the mining sector in Zimbabwe is that the government lacks the capacity to undertake meaningful exploration to ascertain mineral potential in order to make informed decisions.

"The decision to slash diamond royalties is obviously informed by the investors who have knowledge of the mineral.

"Against this background it is difficult for the country to realize meaningful revenues from its mineral resources, worse off the sector is marred by governance deficits and poor legal frameworks," said Mupfumi.

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) board chairperson Engineer Ukama recently made revelations that diamond production was being hampered by high exploration costs of conglomerate diamonds.

To counter these costs, Ukama said ZCDC had partnered investors to undertake exploration activities as they vie to extend their footprint across Zimbabwe.

"ZCDC is also investing in exploration in partnership with other players in the diamond industry to spread its footprint in the country beyond Chiadzwa.

"It is hoped that such partnerships will yield positive results for growth of the diamond industry with the associated benefits such as increased revenue generation, employment creation, economic growth, infrastructural development and investments in downstream industries," said Ukama.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.