Nigeria: Bayelsa Poll - We Don't Have Anything Against Jonathan - PDP

21 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has nothing against former President Goodluck Jonathan over the just concluded Bayelsa governorship election.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in an interview with journalists on Wednesday after a meeting of the party's National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja.

There were reports that Mr Jonathan may be sanctioned by the party for suspected anti-party activities following the defeat of PDP by All Progressives Congress (APC), at the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa.

The former president has been accused of giving some support to the APC candidate in the poll.

Mr Ologbondiyan said the issue of Mr Jonathan was not part of matters discussed at the NWC meeting.

"The issue of former President Goodluck Jonathan did not come up at the meeting and it was not discussed.

"You must know about the procedure and processes in our party. If we do not have a report or an issue before us, we cannot delve into.

"As we speak now, we do not have any matter concerning Jonathan before us in the party," he said.

Mr Ologbondiyan said the only issue discussed at the meeting was the Nov. 16 election in Kogi and Bayelsa, of which the national chairman, Uche Secondus, would formally address the press on the party's position on Thursday.

"We have taken a decision to go to court long before but beyond that, we are going to take other measures which the national chairman will disclose on Thursday.

"We have not done a post mortem of the election. We have only weighed the circumstances that surrounded the election.

"We have also looked at the global condemnation of the election. We have reviewed the role of INEC and the role played by security agencies. Formally, the party will come up with a position," he said.

He, however, denied insinuation that Mr Secondus was under pressure, saying the party was rather concerned about the state of democracy in the country.

"We believe that as the main opposition party we have a responsibility to salvage democracy," he said.

Mr Ologbondiyan also said that there was no division within the NWC.

"All of us are here. Virtually everybody was here and we discussed freely," he said.(NAN)

Tagged:
