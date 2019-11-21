Somalia: Probe Underway for the Assassination of Almaas Elman

21 November 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Somali Police Force has said it will investigate the murder of activist and former diplomat, Almas Elman in Mogadishu on Wednesday.

Almas was hit by an unknown bullet while inside the heavily fortified UN compound.

Somali Police Commissioner, Major General, Hassan Mohamed Hijar confirmed that the criminal investigations department (CID) have launched investigations regarding the cause of Almas Elman mysterious death.

Unconfirmed information reveals that the deceased was killed by a suspected stray bullet before.

A former secretary at the Somali embassy in Kenya succumbed to injuries at the hospital where she was rushed.

She is the daughter of renowned peace activist, Elman Ali Ahmed who was assassinated in March 1996 in Mogadishu.

Her sister, Ilwad Elman was Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and another young sister, Iman Elman is a colonel serving at Somali National Army.

Somalis in social media mainly twitter and Facebook have paid their tribute to the family for the loss of their daughter while calling for speedy investigation of the cause of her death.

