Kenya: Sh5 Million Up for Grab in Kenya Ladies Open

Nairobi — Sh5 million is up for stake for this year's 2019 Magical Kenya Ladies Open, a Ladies European Tour event that takes place from December 5-8 on the PGA Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge.

Announcing the prize purse, event promoter Dirk Glittenberg said that the purse was globally competitive.

"This is the first time a Ladies European Tour event is being held in Kenya and we are delighted that we have received the necessary support to enable us to host this event and offer a globally acceptable and attractive prize purse.

"Professional golfers choose which tournaments to play in based on a variety of factors - course condition, hospitality is important, convenience of getting to the venue, the overall experience expected and naturally the prize purse plays a big part in that decision-making process."

The Sh33 million prize fund for the tournament positions the event as one of the richest on the Ladies European Tour.

The South Africa Women's Open, played in Cape Town, offers a prize fund of Sh13.6 million and the Lalla Meryem Cup, played at the Royal Dar Es Salam Blue Course in Morocco, offers a prize fund of Sh50.5 million.

"There are 17 events on the Ladies European Tour calendar, excluding the Majors, eight of those offer a smaller prize purse than the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, four offer more and another four offer the same prize fund of Euros300,000," Glittenberg added.

"We however understand that these professional golfers will also be driven to this beautiful country by factors over and above the prize purse and we know they will have a great time in Kenya. They can visit the beautiful beaches and game parks, enjoy the coastal cuisine and take away with them an experience of a lifetime."

Ladies European Tour Chair Marta Figueras-Dotti commented: "The announcement of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open is a proud moment for everyone at the Ladies European Tour and we are excited to help Kenya build its reputation as a preferred golf destination for women and girls.

"Earlier this year, 12 of our members made a special appearance in Kenya to play in two Pro-Ams at Vipingo Ridge. The enthusiasm generated by the event made us determined to make this tournament a reality. Our grateful thanks to U.COM Event and the Government of Kenya for embracing the women's game and for welcoming us to the Republic of Kenya for the first time."