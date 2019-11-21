Rwanda: Access Bank Puts a Smile on Faces of Vulnerable Women

It was such an emotional Saturday morning as caretakers at the 'Irembo ry'ubuzima bwiza' translated as 'Gate of wellbeing organisation' received a team of employees from Access bank who had visited the center and offered their support.

The support offered included handing over money that will help pay Community Based Health Insurance (Mutuelle de Santé) for 162 of the most vulnerable residents of Kayigi village, Murehe cell in Muyumbu sector, a part of Rwamagana district. They also contributed by building a house for Mukankuranga Clotilde, a village widower who had no shelter until then.

Led by the access bank's head of women banking Nadine Rutabayiro, the team that consisted of around 30 members were welcomed by Mbabazi Zakhia the founder and legal representative of gate of wellbeing organisation that is currently taking care of the women.

She welcomed the entire team and narrated to them the background and the hardships they go through to raise the social welfare of the women as well as their families.

"Our foundation aims at improving social welfare through women empowerment and environmental protection. We are working with these women but we do not stop here, the best is yet to come," she narrated.

She went on to say that many of the families they work with are seriously vulnerable and support like this from different organizations only gives them strength and boosts their morale to keep helping.

"As you all know it requires a lot of patience to work with projects like these because they need a lot of funds, but we really get uplifted by people and organizations that come out to lend us a hand in different ways," she happily said.

Speaking at the charitable event, the access bank's head of women banking Nadine Rutabayiro noted that Access bank has a culture of supporting various projects in the communities it operates in. The bank identifies those that need support then offer what it can.

"As a bank, we do not only focus on the work we do, we go a step further and look at the society in which we operate and lend a hand to those less fortunate and today we chose Muyumbu sector, because the host organization is doing such a commendable job," she said.

Simpunga Gilbert, on behalf of Muyumbu sector thanked the entire Access bank team for having thought of the 'Irembo ry'ubuzima bwiza' organization and Muyumbu sector among all other sectors and extended his great appreciation for the support that was given to them.

"I would really want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to this entire team and the top management of the bank for having supported us in this way. Usually, it is not easy meeting all the needs of the whole sector population but when we receive such support, we do not take it for granted," he said.

