Rwanda: KCB Bank to Boost Business Enterprises Through Biashara Club

KCB Bank Kigali organized a workshop on business domination and commercial progression that aimed at equipping (SME) customers with ideas to enable them to improve their businesses, and also strengthen their relationships while offering them with extra value proposals.

About more than 200 entrepreneurs of the Bank's micro, small, and middle enterprise businesses, took part in the event that happened on Thursday at Serena Hotel last week, preceding the launch of the bank's Biashara Club that happened two months back.

While addressing entrepreneurs, Prof. Egide Karuranga, the Vice-Chancellor at the University of Kibungo urged them about the family business, noting that business starts in the family, and it is about recognising possible talents in the family and turn them into something reproductive for the growth of the business and the community at large.

Among other business concepts discussed were; structural designs, code of ethics, business layers and tools, legal and fiscal suggestions with case-studies from all Africa, USA and Canada.

Biashara club customers were able to discuss about upcoming regional and international business trips and the preferential pricing that the Bank will be offering the club members for such trips as part of the benefits of the Club, costs managements, price settings, taxation and how to make the best out of their already existing businesses.

According to Innocent Ntwali, the Head of Retail Banking at KCB Bank Rwanda Plc, Biashara Clubs will allow the economic and financial progression of entrepreneurs' businesses, enable skillful workshops and other exercises that are intended at boosting the business development but will also get a chance to be connected to markets and business experts all over the world.

Being part of the KCB Biashara Club comes with its fruitful value for instance; invitations to a variety of Biashara seminars, regional and international trips, access to a devoted relationship manager, privileges of prices on certain bank services, access to Biashara Club newsletters on market trends, SME business management instruments and so forth.

The criteria of joining the KCB Biashara Club is to be a customer of the bank and have a certain notch of connection to a business initiative. Members of this business club are required to pay an annual membership fee which can be paid in installments, either per month, or every after a specific period that is suitable for them.

Ntwali explained that the KCB Biashara club was first inaugurated in Kenya in September 2008 and it has over 18,000 active members in Kenya and more than 4,000 members in East Africa.

KCB Bank Rwanda will also, hold another Biashara Club workshop that will take place in Huye District in Southern Province and Rubavu District in Northern Province, next week.

