Kenya: Rwanda Recalls Kenyan-Made Baby Syrup Over Quality

21 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Leonce Muvunyi

Rwanda has recalled paracetamol syrup imported from Kenya following complaints of particles found in the medicine.

The Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) indicates that Paracetamol Suspension 120 mg/5ml (Toto-moL®) that is generally made for children has been banned.

"Referring to the spontaneous reports from the clients, retail pharmacies and further investigation conducted by the Rwanda FDA, where Paracetamol Suspension 120 mg/5ml (Toto-moL®) was found with particulate matters in the suspension," Dr Charles Karangwa, the Acting director-general of Rwanda FDA, said in the statement.

According to the statement, the drug, batch number 73718, was manufactured by Kenyan Laboratory & Allied Ltd earlier in February.

"Rwanda Food and Drug Authority instructs all importers, central medical stores, wholesale pharmacies, district Pharmacies, retail pharmacies, Public and Private health facilities in possession of the incriminated batch to stop distribution, dispensing and return them to their suppliers," Dr Karangwa said in the statement.

He further instructed all importers and supermarkets to submit reports, within five working days, on imported, distributed, returned quantities and available quantities of each brand.

The Paracetamol Suspension 120 mg/5ml (Toto-moL®) comes just six months after Rwanda banned Albendazole and Mebendazole drugs due to the low efficacy of single-dose for the treatment of hookworm.

