Angola: Luanda Remains Emirates' Main Destination in Africa

21 November 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Luanda continues to be one of the top destinations in southern Africa for the Emirates Airlines, taking into consideration the growing number of passengers since 2009 when Dubai /Luanda route began.

During this period the United Arab Emirates airlines has promoted tourism and the image of Angola abroad, transported over one 1.1 million passengers and 14,700 tonnes of cargo in both directions.

Speaking at a press conference on the 10 years of operation in Angola, the company's delegate, Luís Berenguel, said (without citing other African countries) the bet on tourism has enabled the airline to maintain its five flights weekly, despite the economic crisis.

In the meantime, he added that Luanda/Dubai route is profitable, although in recent times it has experienced hardships, some generated by the economic crisis. However, the firm will continue in Angola to attract tourists and investors to the country.

Luanda is a destination for passengers of the Emirates' extensive network, especially Beijing, Houston, Singapore, Moscow, Manila and Hanoi. Its operation in Angola started on October 2009, with three flights per week.

Emirates took over the management of the Angolan airlines (TAAG) in 2014, through a five-year agreement with the Angolan State, which lasted until 2017.

