Angola: Positive Fiscal Balances Guarantee Consolidation of Business Environment

21 November 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Finance minister Vera Daves affirmed last Wednesday, in Luanda, that the guarantee and perpetuation of positive fiscal balances, underway in the country, will contribute to the consolidation of the country's business environment and propitiate investments in the real economy.

The 2020 General State Budget proposal that was approved last Tuesday, foresees a fiscal balance of around 1.2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Speaking during the opening act of the Third Capital Market Forum, held under the theme "Capital Market Capitalizing the Economy 4.0", she considered the guarantee of positive fiscal balances a way for the state to free up resources to make investments and provide more employment.

Although the state's specification notebook is large and complex, the 2020 General State Budget foresees that public administrations be able to generate a positive balance between the resources allocated to them and the moneys they get authorization to spend.

Vera Daves clarified that the positive fiscal balance will reduce the sovereign debt gradually.

The ongoing reform of the business sector through the privatization programme of states assets, being conducted by IGAPE (Institute of State Assets Management), as well as the PAC (Credit Support Programme) will strongly contribute to rationalizing public resources and stimulating the economy.

The Executive aims to give more quality to the public finances and boost economic a + ctivity, giving opportunity to the private sector to grow and comply with its role, thus providing leverage for the country's economic development.

On the other hand, he explained that the state will create conditions for companies to better contract the goods and services they need for their value chains. The Capital Market Forum, an initiative of the company "Media Rumo", aimed to debate and promote themes related to the promotion of the digital economy in Angola, capital markets, among other topics.

On the other hand, Kátia Lopes, managing director of Media Rumo, said that contacts between market players is a key factor for economic development.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Environment
Southern Africa
Angola
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.