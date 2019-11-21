Tunisia: Fifteen Tunisian Migrants Rescued Off Zarzis (Mod)

21 November 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Fifteen Tunisian irregular migrants were rescued on Thursday by the National Marine 75 kilometers east of Zarzis (Medenine governorate), as they were heading towards the Italian coasts on board of a makeshift boat.

Aged between 16 and 32, the migrants embarked from the coasts of Zarzis late Monday night, a National Defence Ministry press release reads.

Transported to the port of Zarzis, the migrants were handed over to the region's National Guard units to take the necessary measures against them.

