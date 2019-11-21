Tanzania: Tz to Play Central Role On Women's Land Rights

TANZANIA will spearhead a 12-year global campaign aimed at consolidating grassroots and national level efforts to strengthen women's access and ownership to land.

The campaign dubbed 'Stand For Her Land' intents to close the gap between law and practice worldwide so that millions of women can realize these rights in their daily lives.

Speaking ahead of the campaign launching event, Chairperson of the campaign, Ms Tike Mwambipile, noted that Tanzania had been commissioned by the World Bank and other founding partners to be a model country of the campaign.

"Tanzania has been given this responsibility due to the presence of political will on women's ownership of land and the existence of a network of non-governmental organizations that promote land ownership issues, " she remarked.

Ms Mwambipile said the campaign focuses on driving increased implementation of existing legal frameworks as a crucial first step towards achieving diverse national, regional and global objectives, including several targets under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The campaign will be launched today in Dar es Salaam in an event that will be graced by Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ms Ummy Mwalimu.

It will be conducted by 26 land-based NGOs coordinated by Landesa Tanzania under the chairmanship of Tanzania Women Lawyers Association(TAWLA). She asserted that the existence of laws in itself does not necessarily translate into better access to land for women.

"Women can own land just like men, but few women are aware of this in Tanzania," she said, calling for more initiatives at the community level to raise awareness of land rights.

The chairperson said over the next decade, the campaign aims to empower all women to realize their land rights, whatever the context.

It aims to enable a Maasai pastoralist woman in northern Tanzania to access land. Globally the campaign was introduced on the eve of the 2019 World Bank Land and Poverty Conference.

Other founding partners include Habitat for Humanity, the Huairou Commission, Landesa, Global Land Tool Network (GLTN) Partners; and the World Bank.