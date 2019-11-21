Tanzania: Tz, Italy Hold Climate Change Discussions

TANZANIA and Italy yesterday started preliminary talks on joint efforts to fight the effects of climate change, successful talks of which will result in Italy giving Tanzania over five billion shillings, Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), George Simbachawene, told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

"Talks between our two countries are progressing well. After their successful conclusion, we shall sign a protocol, hopefully in Dodoma in the near future, and Tanzania will receive over five billion/-.

The money will be committed to projects for mitigating the effects of climate change," the minister said. He said money would be spent on collection and processing of data related to the effects of climate change, development of alternative sources of energy and support for projects for producing cheap electricity.

The Italian Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Roberto Mengoni, expressed optimism, saying after successful conclusion of the talks, the envisaged support would assist Tanzania in protecting the environment and mitigate the effects of climate change.

He praised the government's environmental protection efforts, saying the ban on the use of plastic carrier bags was a very positive move towards environmental protection.

According to a document made public during the occasion, cooperation between the two countries will include capacity building, technology transfer and technical assistance; Exchange of experts and trainees, organisation of delegation visits, joint organisation of workshops, seminars and meetings, promotion of private sector participation and activities to implement public-private sector partnerships and development of fund-raising capacities related to global climate change and sustainable development.

Tanzania and Italy are parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement of April 22, 2016 on Climate Change.