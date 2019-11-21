Tanzania: Udom Awards JPM Honorary Degree Today

21 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Ludovick Kazoka in Dodoma

PRESIDENT John Magufuli will today be conferred with a honorary degree (Honorius Causa) in recognition of his achievements to bring about development in the country by the University of Dodoma (Udom).

Udom Vice-Chancellor, Prof Faustine Bee, told a press conference yesterday that the Head of State would receive the honorary degree at the 10th graduation ceremony to be held at Udom's main hall of Chimwaga.

"President Magufuli has become the third person after retired President Jakaya Kikwete and former Prime Minister Rashid Kawawa (of Tanganyika in 1962 and of Tanzania in 1972 to 1977) received the honorary degrees from Udom," said the Udom Vice-Chancellor.

Prof Bee noted that Honoris Causa was conferred by a higher learning institution as a way of honouring a distinguished person's contributions to a specific field or to society in general and that President John Magufuli would receive the honorary doctorate for great achievements in the country.

"The Udom Council has approved that President John Magufuli to be conferred with the honorary doctorate after being satisfied with great achievements under his leadership," he said.

Prof Bee explained that so far President Magufuli had registered great achievements in industrial economy, infrastructure, good governance and communications, adding that the Head of State had registered immense achievements in the fight against corruption.

"I wish to congratulate President Magufuli on his positive contribution to the education sector," he said.

Prof Bee said 6,488 students would graduate at the 10th graduation ceremony to be held today and tomorrow, pointing out 5,425 students would be conferred with degrees, 826 students with diplomas and 76 students with certificates.

He also used the occasion to congratulate Udom Chancellor Benjamin Mkapa on his 81st birthday and the launch of his autobiography entitled "My Life, My Purpose: A Tanzanian President Remembers."

"May I also take this opportunity to congratulate founding Vice Chancellor, Prof Idris Kikula, on great work to build this university," he said.

