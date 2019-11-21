Tanzania: Magufuli to Grace Udom's 10th Graduation

PRESIDENT John Magufuli is in Dodoma for a five-day tour and today will grace the 10th graduation ceremony of the University of Dodoma (Udom).

Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Binilith Mahenge, confirmed to reporters yesterday the tour would be the first since the Head of State moved to the new capital on October 12.

"The tour will start on November 21 through 25 this year and aims at inspecting the progress of various development projects in the region," the RC said. President Magufuli arrived in Dodoma yesterday aboard the presidential motorcade.

An itinerary released by the regional office shows he will tour the university ahead of the convocation ceremony that will bring him face to face yet again with retired President Benjamin Mkapa.

Mr Mkapa, who is Udom Chancellor, had invited President Magufuli to launch his autobiography book- 'My Life, My Purpose' which is trending on both social and mainstream media.

On November 22, President Magufuli will visit and lay the foundation stone for the construction of Uhuru Hospital in Chamwino District and of 118 residential houses for police officers at Field Force Unit Nzuguni and Medeli East.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of Dodoma Bus Terminal and Dodoma Central Market both located at Nzuguni on the outskirts of the city.

The RC said next Monday President Magufuli would lay the foundation stone for the construction of Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) headquarters in Kikombo, for the construction of the headquarters of the Department of Immigration and the contractors building in the city.

"Preparations are over," the RC said, adding that the President's tour of the city would allow the region to showcase some of the achievements recorded for the last four years since coming to power in November 2015.

Dr Mahenge said, however, the President's tour would not contravene ongoing civic election campaigns.