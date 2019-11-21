Tanzania: Kilimanjaro Queens Avalanche Buries Zanzibar Queens

MAINLAND women senior side, Kilimanjaro Queens maintained their unbeaten record in the ongoing 2019 CECAFA Women's Challenge Cup after whitewashing Zanzibar Queens 7-0 on Wednesday.

In their final group A match at the Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro Queens were unstoppable as they reduced their opponents to mere novices.

Dionisia Minja and Asha Rashid scored a brace each, while Anastazia Katunzi, Diana Lucas and Philomena Daniel netted one each as the defending champions signed off their group stage campaign with gusto.

Kilimanjaro Queens inflicted more woes to their sisters Zanzibar Queens, who finished the campaign without scoring a single goal and shipped in 17 goals from three outings.

They lost their two opening games against Burundi and South Sudan by 5-0 respectively.

Bakari Shime side dominated the game from the word go and scored two quick fire goals through Philomena Daniel and Diana Lucas, which were both ruled offside.

Then, Mwanahamisi Omary and Asha Rashid missed clear cut scoring chances. They had to wait until in the 25th minute, to break the deadlock through Dionisia Minja's powerful set piece.

Kilimanjaro Queens continued to push for more goals and it was Diana Lucas, who extended the lead in the 31st minute. After the break, Kilimanjaro Queens came even stronger and were too good for their opponents to stop.

Minja grabbed a brace and the third for Kilimanjaro Queens in the 56th minute after she was set by Diana Lucas inside the box to power the ball inside the net with a high volley past goalkeeper Hajra Abdallah.

Philomena Daniel registered her name in the score sheet after scoring the fourth goal for Kilimanjaro Queens. She was set through by Minja and released a long range high shot which Zanzibar goalkeeper failed to stop.

Kilimanjaro Queens added the fifth and sixth in the 83rd and 85th minute through skipper Asha Rashid, before Anastazia Katunzi sealed the score with a long range effort.

In another group A match held earlier at the same venue, Burundi joined Kilimanjaro Queens into the semifinals stage, after securing a 3-0 victory over South Sudan.

Kilimanjaro Queens finished top of the group on nine points from three matches, scoring 20 goals in the process and have not conceded a single goal.

They beat South Sudan 9-0 and thrashed Burundi 4-0. Burundi finished second after bagging six points and seven goals followed by South Sudan with three points and Zanzibar finished at the bottom of the group without a point.

The tournament continues today with group B finalizing their matches. Uganda will battle it out against Kenya in a game that will determine who tops the group.

Both sides have already qualified for the semi finals stage. In another game, third placed Ethiopia will face Djibouti who will be looking for the first victory in the tournament. Djibouti lost their two previous games and conceded 25 goals.