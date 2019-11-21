Tanzania: Simba Pick Kaduguda As Interim Chairman

SIMBA SC Board of Directors on Wednesday announced the appointment of Mwina Kaduguda as the club's interim Chairman.

The club Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Senzo Mazingiza said in a statement issued in Dar es Salaam that the club's Board of Directors meeting held on Tuesday, resolved to pick Kaduguda to serve the club as interim Chairman, following the resignation of Swedi Mkwabi.

Mkwabi, who was elected to the post November last year, decided to step down from his post in September this year, after he requested the club to relieve him of his duties.

His decision came just days after the club appointed CEO, Mazingiza, who took the office from Crescentius Magori.

In his statement, Mazingiza said that Kaduguda's appointment started effectively last Tuesday and that the date for election to fill the club's substantive Chairman post will be announced in the near future by the board.

"Following the resignation of Swedi Mkwabi as the Chairman of Simba Sports Club, the Board of Directors of Simba Sports Club Limited have appointed Mwina Kaduguda to serve as the interim Chairman of the club effectively from November 19th, 2019 (Tuesday)," reads part of the statement.

Kaduguda is a member of the Board of Directors. He previously served as the club's Secretary General under the leadership of Hassan Dalali and once served as Secretary General of the then Football Association of Tanzania (FAT) now Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

Mazingiza further said in a statement that the club has also appointed Salim Abdallah alias 'Try Again' as the Vice- Chairman of the Board of Directors effective from last Tuesday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Abdallah is also a member of the board and was in the previous club administrations as the Acting President. He was among the leaders and members, who guided the club's transformation process.

According to the CEO, the appointments have been made pursuant to the powers vested to the Board of Directors under article 50 of the 2018 club's constitution.

Meanwhile, Brazilian striker, Wilker Da Silva was on target as Simba beat JKT Tanzania 1-0 in a friendly match staged at the Azam Complex in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam on Tuesday night.

Wilker scored after just five minutes, latching onto a perfect ground pass from Kenyan midfielder, Francis Kahata.

Simba were under the tutelage of Assistant Coach, Dennis Kitambi, as Head Coach Patrick Aussems has yet to rejoin the team.

The Belgian tactician left the club on Monday for his native Belgium and immediately after his sudden departure rumours started to spread on social media that he has decided to leave the club for good.

It was further reported that Aussems did not inform the club officials on his departure due to unknown reasons.

However, Aussems has since cleared the air and committed his future at the club.

He confirmed that it was true that he had left the country to his native home, where he has some personal issues to deal with. He wrote through his Instagram account; "I had to leave for two days for personal reasons, I'll be back tomorrow (Wednesday) to prepare for our match against Ruvu Shooting and get three more points... .,"