Zimbabwe: Resilient Mobile Subscribers Get Bundle Rewards

Harare — TELECEL Zimbabwe, the third largest mobile network operator, has expressed gratitude to clients for their continued support throughout another year marked by difficult economic conditions.

The operator announced the launch of an offering - Sizzling Summer Bundles Promotion - to reward loyal subscribers.

This promotion will run until the end of January 2020.

Telecel clients who subscribe to the headline data and social media bundles that include MegaBoost, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram will qualify.

Weekly prizes include cash, electricity tokens, Long Term Evolution (LTE) devices and Wi-Fi routers, with the grand prize of $10 000 cash to be won at the end of the promotion.

Angeline Vere, Telecel Zimbabwe Chief Executive Officer, said the promotion is Telecel's way of thanking and rewarding customers for their continued support in spite of the economic hardships.

"We would like to reward our customers for being so loyal and true to us by giving them a chance to win whenever they purchase any of these selected bundles," she added.

Telecel Zimbabwe has more than 2,5 million in a sector dominated by Econet.

Government-owned NetOne is the other operator.