Southern Africa: Mixed Fortunes for SADC in AFCON Qualifiers

21 November 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Savious Kwinika

Johannesburg — NATIONAL teams from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) bloc have experienced contrasting fortunes as the qualification campaign for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicked off.

The standout performers have been 2019 quarter-finalists, Madagascar, who collected a maximum six points to show that their progression to the knockout phase in Egypt was not a fluke.

They are a team on the rise and with such performances have put themselves in good stead to book their berth in Cameroon for a successive AFCON appearance.

Mozambique and Zimbabwe also started their campaigns credibly as they amassed four points after a victory and a draw in their opening two matches.

Other hopeful SADC regional member states - Malawi, Namibia, South Africa and Tanzania- each collected three points after registering a single victory and losing their other qualifiers.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have amassed two pints after playing to stalemates in their opening two matches.

Botswana and Lesotho have a point each with a draw and a loss.

Angola and Eswatini, (formerly Swaziland), have gotten their campaigns off to a bad note with no points, proving to be punching bags in their respective groups.

Below are the full AFCON Group tables showing number of games played, won, drawn, lost and points collected.

GROUP A

Country P W D L Pts Guinea 2 1 1 0 4 Mali 2 1 1 0 4 Namibia 2 1 0 1 3 Chad 2 0 0 2 0

GROUP B

Uganda 2 1 1 0 4 Burkina Faso 2 1 1 0 4 Malawi 2 1 0 1 3 South Sudan 2 0 0 2 0

GROUP C

Ghana 2 2 0 0 6 South Africa 2 1 0 1 3 Sudan 2 1 0 1 3 Sao Tome & Principe 2 0 0 2 0

GROUP D

Gambia 2 1 1 0 4 Gabon 2 1 1 0 4 D.R. Congo 2 0 2 0 2 Angola 2 0 0 2 0

GROUP E

Morocco 2 1 1 0 4 Mauritania 2 1 1 0 4 Central Africa 2 1 0 1 3 Burundi 2 0 0 2 0

GROUP F

Mozambique 2 1 1 0 4 Cameroon 2 1 1 0 4 Cape Verde 2 0 2 0 2 Rwanda 2 0 0 2 0

GROUP G

Comoros 2 1 1 0 4 Kenya 2 0 2 0 2 Egypt 2 0 2 0 2 Togo 2 0 1 1 1

GROUP H

Algeria 2 2 0 0 6 Zimbabwe 2 1 1 0 4 Botswana 2 0 1 1 1 Zambia 2 0 0 2 0

GROUP 1

Senegal 2 2 0 0 6 Congo 2 1 0 1 3 Guinea Bissau 2 1 0 1 3 Eswatini 2 0 0 2 0

GROUP J

Tunisia 2 2 0 0 6 Libya 2 1 0 1 3 Tanzania 2 1 0 1 3 Equatorial Guinea 2 0 0 2 0

GROUP K

Madagascar 2 2 0 0 6 Ethiopia 2 1 0 1 3 Ivory Coast 2 1 0 1 3 Niger 2 0 0 2 0

GROUP L

Nigeria 2 2 0 0 6 Benin 2 1 0 1 3 Lesotho 2 0 1 1 1 Sierra Leone 2 0 1 1 1

Read the original article on CAJ News.

