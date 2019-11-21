Zimbabwe: 'Sugarcane Plots Are for Chiredzi People' - Chief

21 November 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Walter Mafeking in Chiredzi, Zimbabwe

Chiredzi — A local traditional leader says people from Harare should not be allocated sugarcane plots in the 4000 hectare Kilimanjaro project.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa commissioned the US$40 million scheme recently amid reports some political bigwigs from Harare were planning to muscle their way into the lucrative scheme.

These rumours did not impress Hlaisi Mundau who is Chief Tshovani, Chiredzi.

The traditional leader told the CAJ News Africa it would be unfair to have people from Harare benefiting from the sugarcane plots while locals were side-lined.

"We initiated this project back during the reign of the late President Robert Mugabe so that people from the Lowveld can benefit," said Chief Tshovani.

"What we do not want is to hear or see people from Harare grabbing land while those in Chiredzi district benefit nothing from a project which is in their home area.

"Go to Harare looking for a job, you will never get employed as they give preference to those from Harare only, so why do we need to have them down here in our area."

President Mnangagwa warned people against squabbling over the new plots.

"I would like to make this clear, there should be no quarrel between Tongaat Hulett, traditional chiefs or local government administration in Masvingo.

"Agricultural land belongs to the State and the head of State is me, so you should not spend time quarrelling among yourselves because you do not own land," said Mnangagwa.

The project, which will see virgin land being cleared and developed into plot is set to be complete by next year.

The government, Tongaat Hulett and a number of banks are working together to make the Kilimanjaro sugarcane project a success.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Agribusiness
Land and Rural Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.