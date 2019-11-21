South Africa: Minister Senzo Mchunu Opens Annual Public Sector Innovation Conference, 28-29 Nov

press release

The Centre for Public Service Innovation (CPSI) will host the 13th Annual Public Sector Innovation Conference at the Birchwood Conference Centre in Boksburg on the 28 - 29 November 2019.

The conference will officially be opened by the Honourable Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Mr Senzo Mchunu.

The CPSI is a government component reporting to the Minister for the Public Service and Administration and is mandated to drive and entrench the culture and practice of innovation in the public sector to improve service delivery.

The target audience includes decision-makers throughout the three spheres of government, innovation practitioners, system developers, service delivery champions, partners from the private, NGO and as well as academic sectors.

The theme for the 2019 Public Sector Innovation Conference is 'DESIGN THINKING, FORESIGHT and INNOVATION'

Taking place at the beginning of the 6th Administration, the 2019 Public Sector Innovation conference will provide a critical platform to encourage and advance the adoption of innovation, design thinking and foresight as catalysts for improved service delivery by the public sector to achieve the seven bold priorities as set out by the President:

Economic transformation and job creation;

Education, skills and health;

Consolidating the social wage through reliable and quality basic services;

Spatial integration, human settlements and local government;

Social cohesion and safe communities;

A capable, ethical and developmental state and

A better Africa and World

The conference will culminate in the 17th CPSI Public Sector Innovation Awards on the 29th of November 2019 and winners will be announced for the following categories;

Innovative Solutions Reducing the Cost of Delivering Services

This category rewards those who are faced with the challenge of "doing more with less", thus being able to demonstrate how innovation contributes to alleviation of budgetary constraints.

Call for Public Sector Innovation Ambassadors, Champions and Trailblazers

The emphasis of this category is to identify innovation ambassadors who are actively entrenching the culture of innovation in the public sector. They do this by developing in-house capacity to solve problems or by empowering others to innovate.

Citizen-focused Innovations

This category celebrates the innovative use of ICT and non-ICT solutions to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery at the coalface. The emphasis is on the interface with citizens and what has been done to make their experience of government pleasant, hassle free, effective and efficient.

Innovations harnessing 4IR Solutions

This category includes the use of frontier technologies such as Blockchain, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence and new ways of leveraging big data that can significantly improve service delivery. The winners in the categories then compete for the sought-after Public Sector Innovator of the Year Award, which is the pinnacle of the awards ceremony.

The details are as follows:

The CPSI Public Sector Innovation Conference on 28-29 November 2019 at 09h00.

Public CPSI Sector Innovation Awards Gala Dinner on 29 November 2019 at 18h30.

Media RSVPS:

Mmabatho Mashaba

Tel: 012 683 2800/34

Cell: 082 044 9543

Email: Mmabatho.Mashaba@cpsi.co.za

Issued by: Department of Public Service and Administration