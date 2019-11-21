Gambia: 24hrs Electricity for Farafenni and Environs Soon

21 November 2019
The Point (Banjul)

Kaur, Central River Region, 20th November 2019 - Farafenni and other communities in North Bank within a 50 miles radius will soon benefit from uninterrupted 24- hour supply of electricity,

President Barrow told tens of thousands of supporters in the border town of Farafenni.

President Adama Barrow said the OMVG hydroelectric power plant, which he commissioned in Soma in February this year, will significantly stabilize energy supply in the region.

Once completed, the 30KW energy plant is expected to increase access from 40% to 60%; ensuring that beneficiary communities enjoy 24 hours energy supply.

The project is a part of The Gambia's Energy Roadmap and one of the cheapest and clean sources of energy.

The president also reiterated that his government resolves to continue widening the political space, stressing his government will protect and guarantee people's rights to divergent views and political plurality.

Major road construction to follow current 24 electricity supply in Salikenni

Following the fulfillment of his pledge to providing 24-hour electricity supply to the community of Salikenni in Central Badibou, President Barrow said the next plan of his government is to tar the 18KM road that links Salikenni to the main highway.

The announcement was greeted with much applause and excitement from community members who thronged the meeting venue in their thousands.

President Barrow heaped praises on the people Salikenni for supporting his development agenda while paying homage to national political doyens who hailed from the community.

It was day three of the President's meet the people tour and the conversations were honest and national development driven.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Business
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Sahel Crisis Escalates as World Looks Away - UN

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.