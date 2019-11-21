Gambia/Gabon: AFCON Qualifiers Continue On August 31 As Gambia Face Gabon

21 November 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier matches will continue on August 31, with Gambia to face Gabon in the group D tie of the qualifiers in Libreville.

The Scorpions and Panthers have both snatched 4 points each in group D of qualifiers after winning one match and drew one in the qualifiers.

Gambia will strive to seal vital three points against the Gabonese to extend their lead in group D to also boost their dreams of making their debut in the continent's biggest football fray since its inception in 1957.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his boys have ample time to prepare themselves fit before for their clash with the Gabonese on August 31.

Coach Saintfiet side claimed one victory and one draw in their two opening group games after beating Angola 3-1 and drew 2-2 with Democratic Republic of Congo.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.