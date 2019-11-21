Gambia: 'We Have Lesser Time to Prepare for Gambia Clash'

Head coach of Democratic Republic of Congo, Christian Bembe Nsengi said he and his side had lesser time to prepare for their crunch 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Gambia.

Coach Nsengi was speaking to reporters after his side 2-2 draw against the Scorpions in their second group D fixture, played at the Independence Stadium on Monday.

He said his team had lesser time to prepare for their encounter against strong Gambian side, who are unbeaten in group D of the qualifiers.

He revealed that his side had scored their second goal in the last eight minute of the match but Gambia equalised in the stoppage minute to share spoils.

He further revealed that he is trying to build a new team, adding that his youngster had played extremely well.

He stated that his side still need to work hard for their next match against Angola in August, adding that Gambia have a very good team.

He expressed optimism that they will win their coming up matches to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.