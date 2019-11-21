Gambia: Barrow Warns Politicians to Act Within the Laws

20 November 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Yusupha Jobe On Tour

President Adama Barrow has urged that all should see themselves as Gambians and know that tribalism can never take the country forward.

"Whether you are a Mandinka, Fula, Jola, Serahuleh or any other tribe of the country, know that you can only be a Gambian and no other citizen," he said.

"We are asking those doing politics every day and night to do it within the confinements of the law because we are not compromising with any person who wants to destroy the country's peace," the president warned.

Mr. Barrow embarked on a three week nationwide tour on Monday, and during a meeting at Fass Njaga Choi Lower Nuimi, he said there are lots of talks criticizing the tour as politically motivated. He however, denied that, saying it is a constitutional requirement as a president to hear from Gambians regarding their conditions.

He said his government is only prepared to work for the needs of Gambians, while mentioning series of ongoing projects that the government is currently undertaking and the ones he intends to commission next year.

Mr. Barrow advised Gambians to be united as one people and disallow the notion of ethnic sentiments, stating such ideas can never allow development in the country.

He added that his government was able to construct several roads including 300 to 400 kilometer roads since he came to office.

"What my government is able to do within years; other past governments were not able to do it. Past governments were only constructing some kilometer roads but with my government, I am constructing 400 kilometers roads," he said.

