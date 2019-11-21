Gambia: Yoruba Community in Gambia Holds Annual Cleansing Exercise

Yoruba community in The Gambia have recently held a cleaning exercise along the Churchills Town-Tallinding road as part of their community service in preparation for their 15th annual "Oodua" celebrations.

Oodua, who has a son called Okanbi, had seven other children. It is believed that his descendants embodied the entire race called Yoruba. Ile'Ya Oodua is a festival geared towards bringing back home all descendants of the Yoruba race to celebrate and pray for all Yoruba descendants and well-wishers.

According to the former president and elder of the Yoruba community in the Gambia Tobi S. Adeyile, the celebration is marked by giving back to the host country.

"Last year, we gave about forty scholarships to primary school children and also gave support to the Banjulinding Horticultural Women's Centre and this year's package is giving back to the community."

The Oodoua celebrations this year is slated for 15th December 2019 and is expected to be grace by Gambia's vice president and the First Lady, as well as guests from Nigeria.