Gambia: Tourism Minister Inaugurates National Air Access Committee

21 November 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Njie Baldeh

Tourism and Culture minister, Hamat Bah, Monday inaugurated the National Air Access Committee (NAAC) at his office in Banjul. The ceremony was attended by senior government officials as well as tourism stakeholders. The committee was created to have an air access for the country.

Minister Bah said there has been an air access committee before, but the difference with the new one is that it is a stakeholder private sector led and not government. "We need to change, and the only way we can do that is to engage the people to lead the process and we remain at the back to support the team as a government."

He said the international community will not come and support if they delay in creating the committee.

Mamadi Dampha, deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture said that a few months ago, Thomas Cook collapsed, which was never expected but again as a government, they took steps to ensure that the tourist season is not affected, adding that the government has put in strategic measures to ensure that even though Thomas Cook has collapsed, there will be other contingent measures that will ensure that tourists keep coming.

Sheikh Tijan Nyang, a Tourism stakeholder said he had a meeting with Minister Bah months ago, on the situation in terms of air access which has been mentioned in the Master Plan, and it was recommended that there is a need to address the situation.

"We have the commitment of the development partners who are willing to assist us base on the situation of the country," he said, adding that tourism is the economic backbone of the country and authorities should ensure that they take the bull by the horn to move away from package tours.

Basiru Jawara, a well-known Gambian businessman said the problem of tourism in The Gambia is a long time problem.

Bunama Njie, chairman of Gambia Hotel Association said it is important for Gambia to have air access to make the destination prosper, which has been lacking.

Abdoulie Hydra, director general of GTBoard and chairman of the National Air Access Committee said Gambia's economy depends on tourism and the biggest challenges the industry is facing is air access. "We wish to thank the government for those initiatives, we have people who are working in the hotel industry and they know what is needed to fill their hotels."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Travel
West Africa
Gambia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Sahel Crisis Escalates as World Looks Away - UN

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.