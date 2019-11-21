South Africa: VC's Awards Call for Nominations and Other Updates

Dear students and colleagues

This campus announcement aims to inform members of the University of Cape Town (UCT) community about:

1. VC's Awards - call for nominations

The Vice-Chancellor's Awards for Excellence and Transformation 2019 introduce awards categories that include both academic and professional, administrative support and service (PASS) staff. The awards aim to recognise segments of the UCT community that make outstanding contributions to the university's mission and objectives through innovation or improvement in services, and/or sustained exceptional performance in an area or areas beneficial to the university and its strategic imperatives.

Nominations, to be submitted via the nomination form, can be made for either individual staff members or teams. Nominations must be supported by an appropriate motivation that sets out the nominee's/team's achievements, as well as by a portfolio that gives a clear indication of the nominee's/team's contributions and outputs.

A reminder that the deadline for the submission of nominations is close of business on Friday, 1 November 2019.

For questions related to the nomination process or criteria, please email Glynis Jethro or call 021 650 2170.

Read more on the guidelines and criteria for the awards.

Read the VC Desk: VC's Awards - call for nominations.

2. Chair's Desk: Council feedback

The UCT Council met for the third time this year on Saturday, 12 October 2019, and several important decisions were made, among them the appointment of two new council members, Professor Ntobeko Ntusi and Councillor Dave Bryant. Other issues discussed include the revision of the UCT Institutional Statute, and university finances. Council also engaged with the UCT management team to discuss key issues in the development of a strategic plan for the institution in terms of its vision for 2030. This is a critical undertaking as UCT works to establish a sustainable base and remain relevant in the future.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Read the Chair's Desk: Report on UCT Council meeting of 12 October.

3. Correction to last exam date

The campus announcement issued on 18 October 2019 incorrectly stated that the last exam will be written on 14 November 2019. The correct date is Friday, 15 November 2019, as per the schedule published by the Exams Office. The Communication and Marketing Department apologises for this error.

Communication and Marketing Department