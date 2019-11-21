South Africa: VC's Awards Call for Nominations and Other Updates

31 October 2019
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

Dear students and colleagues

This campus announcement aims to inform members of the University of Cape Town (UCT) community about:

1. VC's Awards - call for nominations

The Vice-Chancellor's Awards for Excellence and Transformation 2019 introduce awards categories that include both academic and professional, administrative support and service (PASS) staff. The awards aim to recognise segments of the UCT community that make outstanding contributions to the university's mission and objectives through innovation or improvement in services, and/or sustained exceptional performance in an area or areas beneficial to the university and its strategic imperatives.

Nominations, to be submitted via the nomination form, can be made for either individual staff members or teams. Nominations must be supported by an appropriate motivation that sets out the nominee's/team's achievements, as well as by a portfolio that gives a clear indication of the nominee's/team's contributions and outputs.

A reminder that the deadline for the submission of nominations is close of business on Friday, 1 November 2019.

For questions related to the nomination process or criteria, please email Glynis Jethro or call 021 650 2170.

Read more on the guidelines and criteria for the awards.

Read the VC Desk: VC's Awards - call for nominations.

2. Chair's Desk: Council feedback

The UCT Council met for the third time this year on Saturday, 12 October 2019, and several important decisions were made, among them the appointment of two new council members, Professor Ntobeko Ntusi and Councillor Dave Bryant. Other issues discussed include the revision of the UCT Institutional Statute, and university finances. Council also engaged with the UCT management team to discuss key issues in the development of a strategic plan for the institution in terms of its vision for 2030. This is a critical undertaking as UCT works to establish a sustainable base and remain relevant in the future.

Read the Chair's Desk: Report on UCT Council meeting of 12 October.

3. Correction to last exam date

The campus announcement issued on 18 October 2019 incorrectly stated that the last exam will be written on 14 November 2019. The correct date is Friday, 15 November 2019, as per the schedule published by the Exams Office. The Communication and Marketing Department apologises for this error.

Communication and Marketing Department

Read the original article on UCT.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 University of Cape Town. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: UCT

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.