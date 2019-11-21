Tanzania: Kaduguda Fills Nkwabi's Void At Simba

20 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Simba SC management has appointed Mwina Kaduguda to serve as the club's interim chairman following the resignation of Swedi Nkwabi.

According to a press statement released on Wednesday morning, the newly appointed interim chairman will serve until the board decides on a date of election.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors has appointed Salim Muheme as Simba Sports Club Limited Board of Directors Vice Chairman effective from yesterday.

"The appointments are made pursuant to the powers vested to the Board of Directors under Article 50 of Constitution of Simba Sports Club of 2018," the statement added.

