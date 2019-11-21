Tanzania: Protect Girls From Evil Men-Appeal

20 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

PUBLIC school teachers have expressed alarm over the rising tide of young female choir members being preyed upon by male colleagues as well as instructors.

The teachers are also alarmed by the pornography to which the girls are exposed through mobile phone handsets.

Mpwayungu Secondary School Teacher, Omar Amos wants religious leaders to take a lead role in curbing the phenomenon, as quite many female learners drop out of school due to pregnancy.

He was speaking during a recent workshop organised in Chamwino District by Women Wake Up (Wowap). "Most pregnant school children participate in choirs," the school teacher said.

Mr Amos also pointed out that the students participated in symposiums and meetings but their security was not guaranteed.

Another teacher proposed that religious leaders should prevent female school children from participating in choirs until they graduated or attained maturity.

Rights groups officials expressed concern over the fact that during gatherings, youngsters were often exposed to adult content and sometimes abuse.

Mpwayungu Village Executive Officer, Selemani Kibakaya proposed that detailed research be conducted to determine the root cause of the problem.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Education
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Children
Tanzania
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.