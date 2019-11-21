Tanzania: Queens Boss On Guard for Semis Opponent

MAINLAND side, Kilimanjaro Queens Head Coach, Bakari Shime admitted that Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia are his side's main rivals in the ongoing 2019 CECAFA Women's Championship at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam.

The Queens are back to action this afternoon as they take on Zanzibar Queens in their last match of the group stage before knowing their opponents in the semifinals.

Similarly, other group A encounter today will see Burundi playing against South Sudan with each team eager to get a chance of stepping in the semis.

The hosts became the first team to reach in the last four of the competition courtesy of a deserved 4-0 win over Burundi on Monday and kept their clean sheet in two games after a massive 9-0 victory against South Sudan in their inaugural match.

However, today's match will be a farewell tie for their sisters Zanzibar Queens who failed to impress in two opening games which saw them suffering 5-0 defeats from Burundi and South Sudan respectively.

Speaking in a post-match conference, Shime who targets to claim the championship three times in a row openly conceded that Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia are their top rivals and their is a big possibility to face any of them in the semifinals.

"It is not a hidden fact that these three teams are our top challengers but we have assembled a good team which is applying well on the battlefield what we teach them during training sessions," he said.

He added that so far, he is totally impressed with the performance of his players saying they are not afraid to take every chance which comes in the way.

"I want these players to adapt to our own philosophy which will be able to identity ourselves and I am glad that they are grasping new lessons well," Shime said.

Adding, Shime lauded his striker, Mwanahamisi Omary for her top form displayed in the two matches and she was again on the score sheet on Monday.

"She is unstoppable. Basing on her ability, no defense can stop her from creating chances and scoring goals hence she is a big asset to the team," he said.

Mwanahamisi is the current top goal scorer for Kilimanjaro Queens with four goals in two matches and she was the first player to net a hat-trick in the unfolding contest.

His counterpart for Burundi Daniella Niyibimenya said their opponents had an advantage of home fans saying they helped their team a lot to emerge winners.

"It was a good match, we fought according to our ability but in the end, the victory went to them. I think they have been together for a longtime working as a team while for us, we are still in the rebuilding phase of the side," the coach said.

