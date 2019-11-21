Algeria: Call to Increase Efforts to Protect, Promote Children's Rights

Algiers — The participants in a meeting, organized Tuesday in Algiers, on the occasion of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, called to increase and combine the society's efforts to protect and promote the children's rights, and to include all the issues relating to their future into the sustainable development process.
