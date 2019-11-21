Zimbabwe: Harare to Offset Salary Arrears With 3 470 Stands

21 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa and Yeukai Karengezeka

Cash-hamstrung Harare City Council has ring fenced at least 3 700 stands to offer its employees in lieu of salary arrears dating back to 2017.

The council, battling to pay workers' salaries and provide basic services owing to low revenue inflows, has also announced to launch a blitz targeting debtors, to offset some of the employees backlog. Addressing journalists at Town House this morning, Housing committee chairperson Hammy Madzingira said the allocation of stands to beneficiaries will commence in two weeks time.

"I am further pleased to advise that I have instructed that certain pieces of land be ring fenced for the benefit of the affected employees. These pieces of land are as follows Mabvuku (1 832), Tafara (342) and Eyestone (1 000)," he said.

More to follow...

