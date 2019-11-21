South Africa: Update | Lucky Montana Describes SARS Order to Attach His Assets As 'Vindictive'

20 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) chief executive Lucky Montana has described the latest move by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), who seized his assets, as "vindictive" and "unethical".

Montana said the Sheriff of the Court arrived at his home on Wednesday morning with a warrant of execution.

The Daily Maverick reported the sheriff had been instructed "to seize two luxury vehicles and other moveable property" belonging to him.

Montana said: "The latest action by SARS is clearly vindictive, unethical and smacks of abuse of power by the new clique running it."

He claimed he was not served with a summons to defend the case, saying the actions by the revenue service was not an unexpected one as it had been going on for two years.

Montana confirmed to News24 he owed SARS R1.6m arising from the sale of two properties.

"SARS had brought this to my attention through my tax adviser. I agreed to settle the amount as soon as I have disposed of another property, which SARS was informed of.

"I am fully aware of my obligation to the tax authorities, and the role that this plays in our lives. I have never disputed the amount owed to SARS and have made a firm commitment to settle it."

Montana said on the day that he wrote to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, the revenue service contacted him directly to discuss his tax matters.

"It was no coincidence that SARS decided to contact me directly after I stated my intention to testify before the Zondo commission.

"The latest action is a clear indication to me that they have also seen my detailed submission to the commission."

Montana claimed the latest action by SARS was an act to intimidate him.

"While I have accepted my obligation to SARS and do not wish to change my commitment to settle the R1.6m, the latest action has nothing to do with my tax status but an attempt to intimidate me.

"Unfortunately for them, I am not intimidated. SARS can proceed to attach my assets but will not win the ultimate war.

"The Zondo commission itself has tried to [pressurise] me to drop some aspects of my statement. I refused and withdrew from testifying before it."

