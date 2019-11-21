South Africa: Ten Suspects Nabbed for Fraud and Corruption

21 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
King William's Town: The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has hailed the work of an Integrated Anti-Corruption Task Team that pounced on ten (10) suspects believed to be involved in fraud and corruption in the early hours of the morning on the 21st November 2019 in various provinces.

The massive arrests are a product of a lengthy investigation and pre-dawn operation conducted by a capable team comprising Provincial detectives, Crime Intelligence and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation into a contract awarded to Blue Nightingale Trading / Siyenza by Amathole District Municipality which amounted to R650 000 000. In terms of the contract, the award was for the construction of ventilated improved toilets to the residents of Amathole District Municipality area.

These investigations were a sequel to a complaint lodged by the National Treasury after suspects were alleged to have flaunted procurement processes in order to access Amathole District Municipality funds. Preliminary investigation discovered that R650 million was to be awarded for the contract and that a sum of R286 million had already been paid to the suspects.

All suspects aged between 34 and 60 are expected to appear before the East London Magistrate Court tomorrow the 22 November 2019 on charges relating to Fraud, Corruption and Money Laundering in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA)

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has expressed gratitude to the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions for the relentless support to the investigations and the ultimate decision to prosecute the identified suspects.

