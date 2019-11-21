South Africa: 'During My Tenure Alexandra Saw Developments' - Nomvula Mokonyane Tells Inquiry

21 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Former Cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane has described the controversial Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP), currently the subject of an inquiry, as a success.

Among the projects she listed as a success under the ARP were the building of RDP houses, the establishment of a police station and magistrate's court, the relocation of homeless people to Diepsloot and Braamfischerville, and the building of new roads in the township.

"During the period of my tenure, Alexandra saw developments," she said at the inquiry on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Alexandra residents shut down the township and demanded services, prompting the commission to launch the inquiry.

Held by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and Office of the Public Protector, the inquiry is probing what happened to the estimated R1.3bn allocated to improve the lives of Alexandra residents.

Mokonyane said the project took place during her tenure as Gauteng Housing MEC between 2004 and 2009.

She denied that the government spent R1.3bn.

"That R1.3bn was an estimated amount based on the business plan for the project. During the 2006 and 2007 financial year, the Department of Housing spent R251m and between 2007/8 and [200]9 the department spent R125m on the project. At no point were we given an expectation of R1.3bn coming to Gauteng," said Mokonyane.

She said during her tenure and before the project could begin, the Alexandra population was more than 350 000 and there were 4 060 formal housing units.

Mokonyane said the project was a pilot project for other urban renewal projects.

"During the APR there were challenges of the reluctance of people who didn't want to relocate to Braamfischerville and Diepsloot, [and a] slow pace of judicial processes to deal with relocation. Access to land in Alexandra was also a challenge and more demand was on RDP houses and rental units.

"Land procurement and scarcity of land created a lot of irritation as well as the issue of documented and non-documented property owners. Before the ARP was started, Alexandra depended solely on bucket systems which also contributed to gender-based violence against women and children," she said.

Mokonyane said large families relied on a single toilet and that many women and children were targeted when they went to the toilet.

"We managed to deliver," she said.

She added that more would have been done but "without a budget and having to reprioritise, a lot was done".

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Governance
Southern Africa
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.