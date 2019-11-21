Mozambique: Nyusi Optimistic About Improving Living Conditions

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi declared on Wednesday his confidence that living conditions will improve during his second term of office, from 2020 to 2024.

Speaking in Maputo, at the third edition of the Mozambique Social and Economic Forum (MOZEFO), organised by the Foundation set up by Soico, the media company that owns the independent television station STV, and the daily paper "O Pais", Nyusi based his optimism on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in the far north, which could start coming on stream as from 2022, and the public programmes that are already being implemented.

He said that programmes begun in his first term (2015-2019) are already improving citizens' lives. Nyusi cited the "Energy for All" programme, which intends to raise the number of people with access to electricity in their homes from the current figure of 6.5 million to 16 million by 2024. Under this programme there should be universal access to electricity by 2030.

He said the government had begun an integrated rural roads project in the two most populous provinces, Nampula and Zambezia, in 2018 and this should be completed by 2024. It envisages the rehabilitation and maintenance of 3,670 kilometres of rural roads in the two provinces.

Nyusi added that a "national sustainable development programme" is under way intended to preserve the country's natural resources, such as its forests and wild life. He also stressed the "Sustenta" programme, intended to provide assistance to rural households in Nampula and Zambezia, and which should be extended to all provinces in 2020.

This programme involves providing farmers with inputs and agricultural machinery, and integrating them in agricultural production value chains.

The theme for this year's MOZEFO is "Africa 2040: Mozambique as a catalyst of transformation". For Mozambique to become such a catalyst, there must be macroeconomic stability, Nyusi said.

"It is imperative that we maintain good fiscal, monetary and exchange policies", he stressed. "We have to consolidate institutional capacities, strengthening the coordination and integration of our agendas and development plans",

"Continual improvement of the business environment is vital", Nyusi added, "and there must be more consistent investment in productive activity".

He called for "a fight against corruption at all levels", and warned that "the political stability and security of the country is the main condition so that all the development projects can be carried out".