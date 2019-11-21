Rwanda Marks 30 Years Since the Adoption of the Convention of the Rights of the Children

press release

Wednesday, 20 November 2019 - Rwanda Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amb. Valentine Rugwabiza, made a statement at the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the convention of the Rights of the Child at the plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly.

In her statement, Amb. Rugwabiza provided an overview of the policy and institutional framework established by Rwanda to protect and promote children's rights. Amb. Rugwabiza also highlighted the country's achievements and pointed out that there is always room for improvement to ensure the full protection of the rights of the children.

"Indeed, the manner in which we treat our children should be a mirror through which we get a glimpse of the quality of the future societies we are building. It is, therefore an opportune time to reflect collectively with fellow Member States of the United Nations, on the progress made and challenges that remain with regards to the full protection of the rights of the children." said Amb. Rugwabiza.

At the national level, the government of Rwanda hosted the 13th Annual Children's Summit under the theme "The role of the child in positive parenting". The Summit is a consultative forum that brings together children's delegates nationwide to exchange views on different issues to make sure that no child is left behind.

Ahead of the summit, children elected the National Committee that has the mandate to chair the three annual consecutive Summits.

The Children's Summit is an inclusive and consultative platform that raises children's voices to high-level policy and decision-makers holding them accountable for children's issues.

Alongside the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989, the 20th November also marks World Children's Day first established in 1954 and the Declaration of the Rights of the Child of 1959.

Find Amb. Valentine Rugwabiza full statement here