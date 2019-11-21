Seychelles: 7 Designers Soon Heading to Seychelles From Countries Around the World

Seychelles will welcome fashion collections from a record 25 designers from at least 10 countries in the second edition of the Seychelles Fashion Week from November 28 to December 1.
In this week's Buzz, SNA looks at designers from seven countries who will have their creations presented on the catwalk.
Designer: Romeo Paul
Country: Qatar
Brand: RomeoPaul Designs
Taking fashion to new heights, Ekene Paul puts together designs representing the pinnacle of African craftsmanship. RomeoPaul clothing is redefining the 21st-century luxury and class in the world of fashion. It is a creative, classic, unique and influential clothing line that caters all walks of life.
Designer: Dwi Iskandar
Country: Indonesia
Brand: Dwico
Based in Bali, Iskandar has a passion for ethnic material and patterns, and as a result finds himself combining ethnic inspirations and fabrics with contemporary design and fashion elements into his unique collections.
He opened his first boutique in Bali in 2001 selling his casual wear for males and females.
Designer: Abeni Sullivan
Country: Guyana
Brand: Limitless Kreation
Before stepping into the fashion industry, Sullivan was designing for family and friends, making her first real piece when she was 15. She designs swimsuits, evening and casual wear for men, women and children.
Designer: Clavon Leonard
Country: USA
Brand: Clavon Leonard
The New York-based designer has always been fascinated with clothing and has dreamed of designing. He aims at creating comfort for his clients and boosting their confidence. Clavon is open to new fashion possibilities that may not have been considered.
Designer: Sumana Munivenkatappa
Country: India
Brand: Regalia Design Studio
With a passion for art, Munivenkatappa aims at creating unique designs for her clients. She designed her first collection - Retro Futurism -while she was doing her Diploma course in Fashion Technology.
Designer: Andrea Teofilatto
Country: Italy
Brand: Miss Bikini
With 30 years of success, the inspiration for these collections come from travels around the world that Teofilatto has undertaken, where he has discovered new cultures, lifestyles, fashions, customs and habits.
Designer: Araba Hackman
Country: UK
Brand: Araba