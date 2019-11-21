Seychelles: 7 Designers Soon Heading to Seychelles From Countries Around the World

21 November 2019
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles will welcome fashion collections from a record 25 designers from at least 10 countries in the second edition of the Seychelles Fashion Week from November 28 to December 1.

In this week's Buzz, SNA looks at designers from seven countries who will have their creations presented on the catwalk.

Designer: Romeo Paul

Country: Qatar

Brand: RomeoPaul Designs

Taking fashion to new heights, Ekene Paul puts together designs representing the pinnacle of African craftsmanship. RomeoPaul clothing is redefining the 21st-century luxury and class in the world of fashion. It is a creative, classic, unique and influential clothing line that caters all walks of life.

Designer: Dwi Iskandar

Country: Indonesia

Brand: Dwico

Based in Bali, Iskandar has a passion for ethnic material and patterns, and as a result finds himself combining ethnic inspirations and fabrics with contemporary design and fashion elements into his unique collections.

He opened his first boutique in Bali in 2001 selling his casual wear for males and females.

Designer: Abeni Sullivan

Country: Guyana

Brand: Limitless Kreation

Before stepping into the fashion industry, Sullivan was designing for family and friends, making her first real piece when she was 15. She designs swimsuits, evening and casual wear for men, women and children.

Designer: Clavon Leonard

Country: USA

Brand: Clavon Leonard

The New York-based designer has always been fascinated with clothing and has dreamed of designing. He aims at creating comfort for his clients and boosting their confidence. Clavon is open to new fashion possibilities that may not have been considered.

Designer: Sumana Munivenkatappa

Country: India

Brand: Regalia Design Studio

With a passion for art, Munivenkatappa aims at creating unique designs for her clients. She designed her first collection - Retro Futurism -while she was doing her Diploma course in Fashion Technology.

Designer: Andrea Teofilatto

Country: Italy

Brand: Miss Bikini

With 30 years of success, the inspiration for these collections come from travels around the world that Teofilatto has undertaken, where he has discovered new cultures, lifestyles, fashions, customs and habits.

Designer: Araba Hackman

Country: UK

Brand: Araba

