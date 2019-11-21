Tanzania: Tundu Lissu's Return to Tanzania Delayed Due to Safety

21 November 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Former Singida East Member of Parliament Mr Tundu Lissu has recovered from bullet wounds he suffered in September 2017 but he has failed to return to the country for fear of his safety, Kisutu resident magistrate court has heard.

Mr Lissu's surety Ibrahim Ahmed told the Kisutu resident magistrate Thomas Simba on Thursday November 21, 2019, when a sedition case facing Mr Lissu and three others came for mention.

Mr Lissu is currently in Belgium where he has been receiving treatment for injuries sustained in a failed assassination attempt over two years ago.

On that fateful day, unknown gunmen sprayed Mr Lissu's car with bullets outside his house in Dodoma.

He had initially set September 7, 2019 as his home coming date in a short message posted on his social media accounts, which would have marked exactly 2 years to the day he miraculously cheated death.

The assailants pumped over 30 bullets into his car, with 16 bullets piecing through his body.

Also Read

Sky News pulls down KQ stowaway report after Shivonje emerges

Cedric Shivonje: Puzzling tale of the Kenya Airways stowaway

South Africa's ex-security minister arrested for corruption

The former legislator was rushed unconscious to Nairobi Hospital in Kenya where he remained for months before being shifted to Belgium in January 2018 for specialized treatment. The MP has undergone more than 20 operations to reconstruct his body.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.