Tanzania: Tundu Lissu's Return to Tanzania Delayed Due to Safety

Dar es Salaam — Former Singida East Member of Parliament Mr Tundu Lissu has recovered from bullet wounds he suffered in September 2017 but he has failed to return to the country for fear of his safety, Kisutu resident magistrate court has heard.

Mr Lissu's surety Ibrahim Ahmed told the Kisutu resident magistrate Thomas Simba on Thursday November 21, 2019, when a sedition case facing Mr Lissu and three others came for mention.

Mr Lissu is currently in Belgium where he has been receiving treatment for injuries sustained in a failed assassination attempt over two years ago.

On that fateful day, unknown gunmen sprayed Mr Lissu's car with bullets outside his house in Dodoma.

He had initially set September 7, 2019 as his home coming date in a short message posted on his social media accounts, which would have marked exactly 2 years to the day he miraculously cheated death.

The assailants pumped over 30 bullets into his car, with 16 bullets piecing through his body.

The former legislator was rushed unconscious to Nairobi Hospital in Kenya where he remained for months before being shifted to Belgium in January 2018 for specialized treatment. The MP has undergone more than 20 operations to reconstruct his body.